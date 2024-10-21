Ex-Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66

Conquest Music, on behalf of the family, has confirmed the death of Paul Di’Anno, former singer for Iron Maiden.

Paul passed away in his home at the age of 66.

Paul was born in Chingford, East London, May 17, 1958, and came to the world stage as lead singer for Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981. His powerful voice can be heard on the debut Iron Maiden, and the band’s second release, Killers.

Paul went on to perform solo, as well as with bands like Battlezone and Killers.

Di’Anno suffered severe health issues in more recent years, and had been performing in a wheelchair, with over 100 shows since 2023.

He underwent knee surgery a few years ago, and said of his recovery,

It‘s improving a hell of a lot. The only problem is, and I’m sad to say, with my own country, it’s a piece of shit over here [in the United Kingdom] for the NHS [National Health Service, a comprehensive public-health service under government administration]. It’s broken completely. I go away, I get — with the lymphedema [a chronic condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues due to a compromised lymphatic system] thing I’ve got here, it’s like it’s all full of fluid. Two hours with a medical staff over in Croatia, it’s gone down. Come over here [back to the U.K.], they don’t even do that, lymphatic drainage [a gentle massage that targets the lymphatic system, which resides just beneath the skin]. Or they wrap you up in bandages. We just took them all off yesterday and put compression stockings on them. And they won’t even put that on unless you go through all these channels. Fuckin’ England, you’re finished, mate. — SDTV - Stonedead Festival

Paul also recently met with Bruce Dickinson in Croatia, while Bruce was out promoting his latest solo album. Paul wanted to keep the details of their conversation private, and insisted that the two never hated each other.

Thank you for the music you released over the years, Paul, you will be missed.

