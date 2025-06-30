Ex-I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser speaks on departure: 'There is no beef'

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser is speaking out for the first time regarding his departure from the band.

I Prevail announced in May that they were "mutually parting ways" with Burkheiser, who fronted the "Hurricane" rockers alongside co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe since their inception in 2013.

A month and a half later, Burkheiser has posted a series of Instagram Stories in which he says "there is no beef" between him and his now-former bandmates.

"I love every single one of those guys whether they know it or not," Burkheiser writes.

He continues, though, that he thinks he "didn't deserve how things went down" with his departure, before adding, "But it doesn't mean they are bad people."

"I did try to communicate more and I wish that they would've talked to me more," Burkheiser writes. "But if it took it coming down to this to teach the world this lesson then I'm OK with that because I want to rekindle my friendships with those guys one day."

Burkheiser goes on to say that he's proud of Vanlerberghe, who has since become I Prevail's lead vocalist, and encourages fans to buy tickets to the Summer of Loud tour featuring I Prevail, Beartooth, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

Following Burkheiser's departure, I Prevail released two new songs, "Violent Nature" and "Into Hell."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.