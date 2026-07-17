Ex-I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser releases new Scatterbrain song, 'Bitter'

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser has released a new song with his solo project, Scatterbrain.

The track is called "Bitter," and its accompanying video is now available on YouTube.

"Can't take my identity/ It starts with me/ It dies with me," Burkheiser sings.

Burkheiser, who parted ways with I Prevail in May 2025, launched Scatterbrain in December with a cover of the Taylor Swift song "Look What You Made Me Do." He's since put out the original songs "Phases" and "Fast Lane."

I Prevail put out their first record without Burkheiser with 2025's Violent Nature. They released a new single called "Paradise" in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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