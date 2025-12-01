Ex-I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser launches solo project with Taylor Swift cover

Scatterbrain "Look What You Made Me Do" single artwork. (Scatterbrain Records)

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser has launched his new solo project, Scatterbrain, with a cover of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

"This year forced me to pivot in ways I never expected, and it tested me more than I can explain," Burkheiser says in a letter to fans. "But through it all, your support has meant everything."

Burkheiser adds that he chose "Look What You Made Me Do" "because it truly resonates with me and serves as a nod to what first sparked my career." You may recall that I Prevail first broke out in 2014 with a viral cover of the Swift hit "Blank Space."

"I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music," Burkheiser concludes. "But for now, I'm grateful to have found a way to put a piece of art into the world."

I Prevail announced that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser in May, and that co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe would become the band's full-time frontman with backing vocals by guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Burkheiser later said that while "there is no beef" with his former bandmates, he felt he "didn't deserve how things went down." In August, he said that an "unresolved dispute" with I Prevail blocked him from releasing a Scatterbrain song called "Phases."

I Prevail, meanwhile, released a new album called Violent Nature in September.

