Ex-I Prevail singer Brian Burkheiser debuts new song 'Phases' with Scatterbrain project

Former I Prevail singer Brian Burkheiser has released a new song called "Phases," marking his first original single with his Scatterbrain project.

Burkheiser had originally planned to drop "Phases" in 2025, but said the release was being blocked due to an "unresolved dispute" with his former band. In an update posted earlier in February, Burkheiser said that dispute was now "behind me" and was free to put out the song.

"Phases" is accompanied by a video that recaps Burkheiser's journey from an introverted kid to forming I Prevail and his eventual departure from the group in onscreen text.

"12 years ago I started a band," the text begins. "It became a huge success. But success comes with a price."

Burkheiser also seems to suggest that his parting with I Prevail was less than amicable as the text reads, "Decisions were made behind my back. I was shut out and pushed away."

You can watch the "Phases" video on YouTube.

I Prevail announced in May 2025 that Burkheiser was no longer in the band, and that co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe would take on the role as full-time frontman. They released their first album without Burkheiser, Violent Nature, in September 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.