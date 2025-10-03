Ex-GN'R guitarist Buckethead reacts to Slash shoutout: 'I was really touched'

Before Slash rejoined Guns N' Roses in 2016, a number of different guitarists played alongside Axl Rose in the band. Those guitarists include Buckethead, who, as his stage name suggests, performs with a giant bucket on his head. If you thought that having the same job in the same band might make Slash and Buckethead enemies, well, think again.

Slash posted a video of Buckethead jamming alongside Primus' Les Claypool on his Instagram, which led Buckethead to reply, "I was really touched to see this was on Slash's page."

"Just wanted to say that Slash is one of the greats of all time, as everyone knows," Buckethead writes in a Facebook post. "He was involved in writing music and his guitar playing transcends decades and to reach such a wide amount of people playing really incredible guitar is such a rare thing."

"In the time I was involved in attempting to play his parts never really could I have captured the essence of him," the post continues. "So much of who he is comes through his playing. I'll always be in awe of how great he is."

Buckethead played in GN'R from 2000 to 2004 and contributed to the band's long-in-the-works album Chinese Democracy, which finally dropped in 2008.

Slash is currently on tour with Guns N' Roses in Latin America.

