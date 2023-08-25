Ex-FFDP guitarist Jason Hook launches Flat Black band with two new songs

Former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has started a new band called Flat Black.

The group launches with two new songs, "It's Your Lack of Respect" and "Halo." Both will appear on the upcoming debut Flat Black album, title and release date TBA.

"I didn't want to play it safe with the first release," Hook says. "Sure, there are other songs on the album that are more geared towards radio, but to me, 'It's Your Lack of Respect' makes a statement. It's unapologetically defiant, which is how I feel as a songwriter and we feel as band in today's seemingly homogenized rock landscape."

"Halo," meanwhile, has what Hook calls a "dark, sinister mood."

"'Its charm is all about the contrast between the piano part and the guitar riff, not to mention the big chorus and guitar solo," Hook shares. "To me, that's the Flat Black sound."

Both "It's Your Lack of Respect" and "Halo" are available now via digital outlets, while "Respect" is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

Flat Black is currently on tour with Godsmack.

("Respect" video contains uncensored profanity.)

