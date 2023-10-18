Ex-FFDP guitarist Jason Hook releases new song "Justice Will Be Done" with Flat Black band

Former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has released a new song called "Justice Will Be Done" with his band Flat Black.

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube. It'll appear on the upcoming debut Flat Black album, the details of which are yet to be announced.

"'Justice Will Be Done' is one of my favorite songs from the new album," Hook says. "The track is an uptempo ripper which perfectly lends itself to the live set."

Flat Black previously released two songs, "It's Your Lack of Respect" and "Halo," in August. The group is currently on tour with Godsmack.

