Ex-FEVER 333 members release debut single with new House of Protection band

Red Bull Records

By Josh Johnson

Ex-FEVER 333 members Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta have released a song called "It's Supposed to Hurt," the debut single from their new band, House of Protection.

You can listen to "It's Supposed to Hurt" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Harrison and Improta were original members of FEVER 333 alongside frontman Jason Aalon Butler. They both announced their departure from the band simultaneously in 2022.

Butler, meanwhile, has retooled FEVER 333 with new members. The group released a new single, "READY ROCK," in February.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

