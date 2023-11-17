Ex-Dream Theater vocalist Charlie Dominici, singer on band's debut album, has died

Dream Theater is mourning the death of vocalist Charlie Dominici, who sang on the band's 1989 debut album, When Dream and Day Unite.

Returning Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy announced Dominici's passing in a Facebook post on Friday, November 17.

"Beyond being a great singer, [Dominici] also was an incredibly talented songwriter and well rounded musician on both guitar and keyboards," Portnoy writes.

Dominici and Dream Theater parted ways shortly after the release of When Dream and Day Unite, and he was replaced by current vocalist James LaBrie. Portnoy notes that even after Dominici left Dream Theater, the two remained friends, and were just texting in October on the day it was announced that Portnoy was returning to the band.

"Charlie's unexpected passing is a tremendous loss to everyone in the Dream Theater family," Portnoy says. "We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Dominici family during this immensely difficult time."

Dream Theater has also shared a Facebook post mirroring Portnoy's statement. It reads, "We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of former Dream Theater singer, Charlie Dominici."

