Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini releases debut single with new Monolith band

Ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has a new band.

The group is called Monolith, and also features guitarist Andy Barrow and bassist Hernan "Motley" Rodriguez.

You can listen to the trio's debut single, "Oligarchs," streaming alongside a video now on YouTube.

Mangini joined Dream Theater in 2010 following the departure of founding drummer Mike Portnoy. He remained with the prog-metallers until Portnoy's return in 2023. Mangini released his debut solo album shortly thereafter.

Dream Theater, meanwhile, just put out their first new album since Portnoy's return, Parasomnia, earlier in February.

