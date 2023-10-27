Ex-Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas releases new song with Dead Icarus project

Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas has released a new song with his Dead Icarus project.

The track is called "So I Set Myself on Fire," and it's available now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"'So I Set Myself on Fire' is about finding inspiration in darkness," Varkatzas says. "It's about letting your inspiration consume you so fully that it changes you into something else -- a driven, unstoppable force of nature."

Varkatzas, who parted ways with Atreyu in 2020, launched Dead Icarus in August with the single "Sellout." A second song, "The Vultures Circle," dropped in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

