Ex-Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas releases new song with Dead Icarus project

MNRK Heavy

By Josh Johnson

Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas has released a new song with his Dead Icarus project.

The track is called "So I Set Myself on Fire," and it's available now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"'So I Set Myself on Fire' is about finding inspiration in darkness," Varkatzas says. "It's about letting your inspiration consume you so fully that it changes you into something else -- a driven, unstoppable force of nature."

Varkatzas, who parted ways with Atreyu in 2020, launched Dead Icarus in August with the single "Sellout." A second song, "The Vultures Circle," dropped in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!