Everybody's goth in Ministry's new 'Every Day Is Halloween' video

By Josh Johnson

Over 40 years later, Ministry's "Everyday Is Halloween" finally has a video.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds frontman Al Jourgensen leading a goth dance party.

"I'm amazed and honored that folks are still listening to this song 40 years on," Jourgensen says. "Fly that freak flag proudly."

"Everyday Is Halloween" was originally released in 1984. It's one of the tracks Ministry reworked for their new album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, which includes updated versions of songs from the band's early synth pop years before transitioning into a more industrial metal style.

Ministry will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Squirrely Years Revisited April 20 in Phoenix.

