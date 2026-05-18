Everclear announces Lucky 7 US tour featuring fan-voted set list

Art Alexakis of Everclear performs during the Kentucky State Fair at the Kentucky Fair & Exposition Center on August 22, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Everclear has announced a U.S. tour.

The trek, dubbed the Lucky 7 tour, launches Oct. 22 in Los Angeles and will conclude Nov. 22 in Nashville. "Flavor of the Week" band American Hi-Fi will also be on the bill.

As part of the Lucky 7 tour, Everclear is asking fans to vote on which songs they'll play alongside hits such as "Father of Mine" and "Santa Monica." The band will include the seven most-requested songs for each city in the set for its corresponding show, thus the name of the tour.

"Our fans have always been a huge part of what we do, so giving them a real voice in the setlist — letting them vote on the songs they want to hear — makes this tour feel even more special," says frontman Art Alexakis. "We can't wait to get out there, and having our old friends American Hi-Fi with us is perfect!"

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EverclearMusic.com.

You can also vote on the set list now at Everclear.set.fan.

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