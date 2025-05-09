Evanescence's Amy Lee & Halsey release collaborative song, 'Hand That Feeds'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence's Amy Lee and Halsey have released their collaborative song, "Hand That Feeds."

The track was recorded for the upcoming John Wick-spinoff movie, Ballerina. It is not a Nine Inch Nails cover, but an original song in which Lee and Halsey sing, "I'm stripped to the bone, I don't wanna be alone, no matter how I plead/ You do it 'cause you know you can/ Turn around and bite the hand that feeds."

"It's been so much fun making music for the @ballerinamovie - and such a pleasure to create with @iamhalsey," Lee writes in an Instagram post.

You can listen to "Hand That Feeds" now via digital outlets. It's produced by Jordan Fish, formerly of Bring Me the Horizon, which previously collaborated with both Lee and Halsey.

In addition to sharing a song, Lee and Halsey will soon share the same stage when Evanescence opens for the "Without Me" star during a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 14.

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, premieres in theaters on June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

