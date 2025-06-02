Evanescence collaborating with K.Flay for new ﻿'Ballerina'﻿ song 'Fight Like a Girl'

BMG
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence is teaming up with K.Flay for a new song called "Fight Like a Girl," recorded for the upcoming John Wick spinoff film, Ballerina.

The track will premiere on Friday. Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, hits theaters that same day.

"[Composer/producer] Tyler [Bates] calling me up to create this song for Ballerina couldn't have come at a more perfect time," says Evanescence's Amy Lee. "I know I'm not the only girl out there ready to dig my heels in and show the world what we're made of. I really wanted this song to be a collab, and K.Flay is one of my favorite artists. It is literally a dream come true to do this together!"

"Amy sent me the demo and I was immediately so energized, so inspired," K.Flay adds. "I was on tour at the time, and I wrote my verse backstage after a show, when my adrenaline was still super high. For me, the film and the song are both about how we channel our pain and how we choose to define ourselves. What separates the hero from the villain?"

Ballerina also features Lee's recently released collaboration with Halsey, "Hand That Feeds."

