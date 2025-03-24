Evanescence releasing new single 'Afterlife' for ﻿'Devil May Cry'﻿ anime

Evanescence has announced a new single called "Afterlife."

The track will premiere Friday and was recorded for the upcoming anime adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game franchise.

"Afterlife" will mark the first new original material from Evanescence to follow their 2021 comeback album, The Bitter Truth.

Even before linking up with Evanescence, the Devil May Cry show has made a number of rock connections. Its opening theme is Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'," and one of its trailers is sountracked by Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

Devil May Cry premieres April 3 on Netflix.

