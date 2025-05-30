Evanescence teases new song for ﻿'Ballerina'﻿ movie in addition to Amy Lee/Halsey collab

It appears that the Ballerina soundtrack will feature a double dose of Amy Lee.

In addition to the Evanescence frontwoman's collaboration with Halsey, "Hand That Feeds," the "Bring Me to Life" rockers are now teasing their own new track for the upcoming John Wick spinoff movie.

You can hear a preview of the song — in which Lee sings, "You can run your mouth, but can you fight like a girl?" — now via Evanescence's Facebook. The post also includes footage from Ballerina, and its caption lists the date June 6.

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, premieres in theaters on June 6.

Evanescence released a new single, "Afterlife," in March, recorded for Netflix's animated Devil May Cry series. The band's most recent album is 2021's The Bitter Truth.

