Evanescence rocks "Bring Me to Life" with Lzzy Hale on final night of Canadian tour

Evanescence brought Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to the stage to rock "Bring Me to Life" during the final night of the two bands' joint Canadian tour.

As seen in footage posted to Halestorm's Instagram Story, Hale joined Amy Lee and company to sing the "wake me up!" part of the mid-2000s rock classic.

Evanescence and Halestorm's joint tour up began earlier in October. They previously toured the U.S. together in 2021.

Both Evanescence and Halestorm will be off the road for the rest of 2024. Evanescence will return to play Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April, while Hale and Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger are launching an acoustic tour in January.

