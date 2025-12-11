Evanescence releases 'Afterlife' remix for 2025 Game Awards

Evanescence has released a new remix of their song "Afterlife" in connection with the 2025 Game Awards.

The updated recording, released exclusively on Spotify, is a collaboration with the synthwave band Gunship. The original version, which premiered in March, was recorded for Netflix's adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game series.

"We've been looking for an excuse to work with Gunship for too long and couldn't be more excited about this dark new version of 'Afterlife,'" says frontwoman Amy Lee in a statement. "Being a part of the Devil May Cry series has been an honor and too much fun."

As previously reported, Evanescence will be performing "Afterlife" at the 2025 Game Awards. The show, which celebrates the best in video games, will stream live online Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Along with the "Afterlife" remix, Spotify's Game Awards singles series also includes Bilmuri covering the song "I Really Want to Stay at Your House," originally featured in the game Cyberpunk 2077.

