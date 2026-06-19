Evanescence postpones Charlotte show due to lightning

Amy Lee from Evanescence performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Evanescence wasn't able to take the stage for their scheduled concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

The "Bring Me to Life" rockers announced in a Facebook post published shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday that the show was being postponed due to severe lightning storms.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but the well-being of everyone is our top priority," the post reads. "We WILL be back, stay safe!"

Indeed, the show has been rescheduled for Aug. 4. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

Evanescence is currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Sanctuary, which is out now. The bill also includes Spiritbox and Nova Twins.

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