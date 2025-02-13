Evanescence opening for Halsey at Hollywood Bowl show

Evanescence has booked a gig opening for Halsey.

The "Bring Me to Life" rockers will support the "Without Me" star during her show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, taking place May 14. The Warning is also on the bill.

You can sign up now for a presale, which begins Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Halsey will be touring in support of her new album, The Great Impersonator, which she promoted by impersonating different artists who inspired each song on the record. That included dressing up as Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, who influenced the track "Lonely Is the Muse."

"My OG dark rock queen," Halsey said of Lee.

