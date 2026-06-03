Evanescence offers fans 'Sanctuary' at live album listening party

Sanctuary, the new album from Evanescence, officially comes out on Friday, but you can hear it today if you want.
The band has teamed up with Volume.com to host an album listening party, which starts at 2 p.m. ET. All you need to do is create an account and claim your free ticket. You'll also be able to ask the band questions, which they'll answer during a live Q&A after the stream.
Sanctuary, the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth, drops June 5. It includes Evanescence's hit Devil May Cry song, "Afterlife."
Amy Lee and company will launch a U.S. tour in June. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.
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