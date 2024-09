Evanescence is among the musical artists taking part in a livestream event in support of the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign.

Dubbed Musicians for Kamala, the virtual concert takes place Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day at 8 p.m. ET.

The lineup also includes The Doors' John Densmore, Devo, L7's Donita Sparks, Living Colour, Jefferson Starship and The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne.

For more info, visit MusiciansforKamala.com.

