Eva Under Fire premieres new single, 'Murder Scene'

Eva Under Fire has premiered a new single called "Murder Scene."

"'Murder Scene' explores eating disorders, body dysmorphia, self-doubt, and how dreams can become nightmares when the same people who once cheered for you are now criticizing you," says frontwoman Amanda Lyberg.

You can watch the "Murder Scene" lyric video on YouTube.

"Murder Scene" follows Eva Under Fire's 2025 single, "Awakening." The band's most recent album is their 2022 debut, Love, Drugs & Misery, which spawned the singles "Blow" and "Unstoppable."

Eva Under Fire will be on tour throughout the year, including a run with Five Finger Death Punch launching in July.

