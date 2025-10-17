Eva Under Fire premieres new single, 'Awakening'

"Awakening" single artwork. (Better Noise Music)
By Josh Johnson

Eva Under Fire has premiered a new single called "Awakening."

The track will appear on the "Blow" band's upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to their 2022 debut, Love, Drugs & Misery.

"These songs are everything we wanted to write," says frontwoman Amanda Lyberg. "We made sure it was the most honest version of our story."

"'Awakening' is an anthem about conquering personal demons," she continues. "The rest of the album is what it took to get there. It's also a story packaged in the heaviest riffs we've ever played so I think listeners will be pleasantly surprised. Cheers to the new era!"

In the meantime, you can catch Eva Under Fire live playing shows with Buckcherry in October and November.

