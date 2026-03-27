Eva Under Fire announces new album, ﻿'Villainous'

Eva Under Fire has announced a new album called Villainous.

The record is due out July 10. It's the sophomore follow-up to Eva Under Fire's 2022 debut album, Love, Drugs & Misery, which spawned the singles "Blow" and "Unstoppable."

The Villainous title track, which features In This Moment's Maria Brink, is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

"I've been a Maria Brink fan for years so this is a full-circle moment!" says Eva Under Fire frontwoman Amanda Lyberg. "Her vocal on this track gives it the energy it needed. I honestly can't think of a better feature given the song's message."

She continues, "Two fierce women's voices on a hard rock song about taking your power back? A match made in villainy for sure."

Villainous also includes the previously released songs "Awakening" and "Murder Scene."

Eva Under Fire will hit the road on a tour with Five Finger Death Punch in July.

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