Escape the Fate side project Dead Rabbitts announce new album, 'Redefined'

By Josh Johnson

Dead Rabbitts, the side project of Escape the Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt, have announced a new album.

The group's fourth studio effort is called Redefined and will be released March 14.

"This album is about rebirth, rediscovery and reclaiming the fire in your belly for what matters most in life," Mabbitt says. "This is Dead Rabbitts, redefined."

You can listen to a new single, "Hellscape" featuring Wednesday 13 and Stitched Up Heart, now via digital outlets.

Dead Rabbitts will launch a U.S. tour on Redefined release day in Las Vegas.

Here's the Redefined track list:
"Artificial Gods"
"T/R/A/P/P/E/D"
"Oxygen" feat. Fronz of Attila
"Crowned Clown"
"Hellscape" feat. Wednesday 13 and Mixi of Stitched Up Heart
"Mistake" feat. Lauren Babic
"Misleading"
"Understand"
"Redefined"
"Meat HOOK"
"ConsPIRACY"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

