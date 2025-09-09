'Enthralled' Jack White reviews Nine Inch Nails tour

By Josh Johnson

It certainly sounds like Jack White felt "Closer" to some religious force upon seeing Nine Inch Nails live.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker caught Trent Reznor and company's ongoing Peel It Back tour when it stopped in Nashville on Saturday.

"I was enthralled to attend the NIN show in Nashville ... with family and friends, not only for the intense and beautiful music but the best lighting that I've ever seen in a show," White writes in an Instagram post. "Very inspiring."

"Folks should look closely for the copy of a copy of a copy projection work when you attend," White continues, referencing the NIN song "Copy of A." "Respect to Reznor."

The post also includes a photo of White alongside Reznor and a shot of him in the crowd with his wife, Olivia Jean, and The Kills and The Dead Weather's Alison Mosshart.

The Peel It Back tour concludes Sept. 19 in Los Angeles.

