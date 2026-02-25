Enter Sphere: Metallica announces eight-show run at Vegas venue

Back in 2023, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich attended the first night of U2's residency at the newly opened high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Since then, the metal legends have fielded questions about whether they'll ever play the Sphere. Now, we finally have a definitive answer.

The "Enter Sandman" metallers will play eight shows at the Sphere in the fall, dubbed Life Burns Faster. The run is separated into four two-show stands taking place every Thursday and Saturday in October: Oct. 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31.

Every Thursday performance will have a completely different and unique set list from its corresponding Saturday show, following in the tradition of Metallica's No Repeat Weekend format on their M72 world tour.

The shows will utilize Sphere's Immersive Sound audio technology, which "delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest," a press release says. Attendees will also experience "multi-sensory 4D technology" and "the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience."

"About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in '23, I thought 'We have to do this, it's completely uncharted territory!'" Ulrich says in a statement. "This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting."

He adds, "We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way f*****' psyched to go next level!"

Presales begin first for members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club on March 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

For all Metallica Sphere info, visit Metallica.com.

