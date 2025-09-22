Enter Plastic-men: Metallica announces new Funko Pop! figures

Metallica is once again off to Funko Pop! land.

The metal legends have announced another collaboration with the toy company to produce a new line of 'Tallica-inspired editions of its popular big-headed vinyl figures.

The latest Metallica Funkos are specifically themed around the band's latest album, 2023's 72 Seasons, and include recreations of all four members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

You can preorder your set now via Metallica's web store.

Metallica has collaborated with Funko four times previously.

