The 'End of You' is the start of history for Poppy, Amy Lee & Courtney LaPlante

Since Billboard first launched its Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 1981, the ranking has never seen a song led by three female artists hit #1. Forty-five years later, that has finally changed with "End of You," the collaborative single featuring Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence and Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox.

Before hitting #1 and making Billboard history, "End of You" began with a simple idea from Poppy and her producer, former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish.

"We thought that it would be a really interesting take to have three women in rock music come together on a song," Poppy tells ABC Audio. "Fortunately, [Lee and LaPlante] were both down for the idea."

Poppy recorded with Lee in the "Bring Me to Life" singer's house, and with LaPlante remotely. The track was a fitting full-circle moment for Poppy and LaPlante, who were confused for each other in a viral interview during the 2025 Grammys.

Working with Lee was also exciting for Poppy as a longtime Evanescence fan.

"Her voice is so epic," Poppy says. "To hear it in a room when she was recording, it was definitely something I was blown away by."

While they may not have predicted achieving an unprecedented chart feat, Poppy had an early inkling that "End of You" was special.

"I think for all of us, separately and together, it was a big moment," Poppy says. "It feels like quite a statement piece."

Lee will reunite with Poppy and LaPlante on Evanescence's 2026 world tour, which will feature support from Spiritbox on the U.S. leg and Poppy on the European leg.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.