In the end, Black Veil Brides named another track similar to an early 2000s rock radio song

The name of Black Veil Brides' song "Vindicate," the title track off the band's new album, may remind you of the Dashboard Confessional song "Vindicated," though tonally the two are very different. Similarly, Black Veil's biggest single is called "In the End," which, of course, shares a name with a Linkin Park hit.

"This is now the second time that I've named something either the same or very similar to [an] early 2000s rock radio song that the tonal nature of the lyrics is completely diametrically opposite," frontman Andy Biersack tells ABC Audio.

Biersack describes Linkin Park's "In the End" as a sad song, while he feels Black Veil's "In the End" is "very life-affirming and spiritually positive." Meanwhile, on Dashboard's "Vindicated," frontman Chris Carrabba sings he's "seeing in me now the things you swore you saw yourself," which is maybe a little bit more heartwarming than Biersack declaring, "I'll f****** vindicate my life/ And bury what's left of you" on BVB's "Vindicate."

Biersack wasn't thinking of Dashboard Confessional when he choose the word "Vindicate" for the song and the album. Instead, he was contemplating its relationship to and the subtle differences between it and the idea of revenge.

"Revenge is a sort of literally device of getting back at somebody," Biersack says. "The song 'Revenger' on the record is, 'You did me wrong, I'm gonna kill you,' sort of thing. That is not what my aspiration is, that is not what my artistic drive is. It's about proving people wrong."

"The record, in some ways, you could go, 'Oh, this record's about revenge,'" he continues. "And it is, but it's about a very specific type, which is more about a personal victory than it is about the overall victory."

VINDICATE the album is out now.

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