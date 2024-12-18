Emily Armstrong alters tattoo to include Linkin Park reference

Emily Armstrong is commemorating her joining Linkin Park with an updated tattoo.

The singer previously had ink on her arm reading "The End." In an Instagram Story, Armstrong shares a photo showing that she now has the word "In" tattooed above "The End," spelling out one of Linkin Park's biggest hits, "In the End."

Linkin Park announced Armstrong as their new vocalist in September, ending the band's seven-year hiatus following the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. They put out their first album with Armstrong, From Zero, in November.

Linkin Park will launch a world tour in support of From Zero in 2025.

