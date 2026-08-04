Eddie Vedder performs, Bono speaks at funeral for Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard perform at the 2025 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 28, 2025 in Dana Point, California. (Harmony Gerber/WireImage)

Eddie Vedder performed at the funeral for late Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, which was held Tuesday at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin.

The Pearl Jam frontman sang "Song of Good Hope," a track off Hansard's 2012 debut album, Rhythm and Repose. Vedder was joined in the performance by Markéta Irglová, who played with Hansard in the band The Swell Season and co-starred with him in the film Once.

Vedder and Hansard were longtime friends and collaborators — Hansard played in Vedder's solo band, The Earthlings, and opened for Vedder and Pearl Jam on several occasions. Hansard also cowrote the debut song by Vedder's daughter Olivia Vedder, "My Father's Daughter."

Hansard's funeral included remarks from U2's Bono, who spoke about how everyone felt like they were one of Hansard's best friends. He also played a voice message from Patti Smith, who sang a lullaby for Hansard's family and friends.

Bono then began reading the lyrics to U2's "Beautiful Day," before his bandmate The Edge joined him in getting the mourners to sing along to part of the song.

Hansard died on July 29 in a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

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