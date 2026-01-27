Eddie Vedder announces sweepstakes to win trip to first Japan solo tour

Eddie Vedder is offering the chance to win tickets to see a show on his first-ever solo tour of Japan.

The winner of the sweepstakes, which is hosted on the platform Fandiem, will receive two tickets to the Pearl Jam frontman's scheduled performance in Kyoto in April. They'll also be treated to round-trip airfare and a three-night hotel stay, along with various Japanese cultural experiences.

You can enter to win by donating to Pearl Jam's charitable organization, the Vitalogy Foundation.

"Donate now to help translate the ethos of Pearl Jam's music into tangible positive impact for your chance to win," Pearl Jam said.

The contest is open now through March 24. For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Vedder's Japan tour will also stop in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

"The tour will give audiences a unique opportunity to experience Eddie's solo work and career-spanning material in a theater setting," Vedder previously said.

Vedder's most recent solo album is 2022's Earthling.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.