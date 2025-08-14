Eddie Van Halen’s ex Valerie Bertinelli writes of missing him in new social media post

Rocker Eddie Van Halen is being remembered in a new post by his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

"Some days I really do miss you," she writes in the post on Instagram, next to a black-and-white photo of them smiling together. "There will always be a loud absence in these gratifying sideline years."

Bertinelli writes of missing being able to talk to the guitar great about their son, Mammoth frontman Wolfgang Van Halen.

“Who do I yap to when there was really only one person I could talk to about Wolfie the way that we did? The pride we both felt. Still feel,” she writes. “I’m grateful for where we landed. Through the ups and the downs to still alight where we did is a blessing.”

She adds about their son, “You’d be so proud of Wolf. I know we’d be screaming together in the stands watching him on stage. Seeing who could whistle the loudest. I will never not miss being able to experience that with you.”

Eddie and Valerie wed in 1981, separated in 2001 and divorced in 2007. They had Wolfgang, their only child, in 1991. Eddie died in October 2020 at the age of 65.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.