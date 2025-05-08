Early Motörhead recordings collected on new compilation, 'The Manticore Tapes'

A new Motörhead compilation collects the earliest studio recordings of the band's classic lineup.

The Manticore Tapes captures Motörhead's 1976 session at England's Manticore Studio, which marked the first time frontman Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor recorded together.

The compilation will be released on June 27. You can listen to the Manticore Tapes recording of the song "Motörhead" now via digital outlets.

The Manticore Tapes continue the series of archival Motörhead releases following Lemmy's death in 2015.

Fittingly, news of The Manticore Tapes arrives on Motörhead Day, which is celebrated on May 8 — try singing "the eighth of May" to the tune of "Ace of Spades" to figure out why. The 2025 Motörhead Day celebrations include an event Thursday at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, which was famously Lemmy's favorite bar.

