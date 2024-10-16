Early grunge band Skin Yard releasing ﻿'Skin Yard Select' ﻿vinyl box set

The early grunge band Skin Yard, which featured future Soundgarden and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron as an original member, is putting out a new vinyl box set.

The package includes seven 7-inch singles comprised primarily of material from Skin Yard's first four records, as well as previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions and remixes. It's due out Dec. 2.

"The recordings that make up Skin Yard Select are essential tracks that helped birth what the international media would eventually call 'Grunge,'" says bassist and Skin Yard co-founder Daniel House. "In many ways, this compilation will help tell the story of Skin Yard and their place in the Seattle scene that rarely gets told – the heavier, more metal side of the scene."

Along with Cameron and House, the original Skin Yard lineup included guitarist Jack Endino and vocalist Ben McMillan. Endino became the staple of the grunge scene as a producer, working on Nirvana's Bleach and Soundgarden's Screaming Life EP, among many other albums. McMillan died in 2008.

Over the years, Skin Yard also included Screaming Trees and The Presidents of the United States drummers Barrett Martin and Jason Finn, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.