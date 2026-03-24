Eagles of Death Metal announce 20th anniversary 'Death by Sexy'

Eagles of Death Metal have announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2006 album, Death by Sexy.

The headlining trek launches Aug. 3 in Solana Beach, California, and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back on the West Coast on Sept. 3 in Los Angeles.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EaglesofDeathMetal.com.

Death by Sexy marked the sophomore Eagles of Death Metal album and includes the single "I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News)." As with all EoDM albums, Death by Sexy was recorded by frontman Jesse Hughes and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, though Homme rarely tours with the band.

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