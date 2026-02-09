'Dying' to chart: Bad Omens earn new #1 'Billboard' hit

Bad Omens have landed another #1 Billboard hit single.

The band's song "Dying to Love" has reached the top of the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's their second straight leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following the reign of the song "Specter" in 2025.

Bad Omens now has a total of three #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay: "Dying to Love," "Specter" and "Just Pretend."

"Dying to Love" and "Specter" are two of four new songs Bad Omens released in 2025, along with "Impose" and "Left for Good."

Bad Omens will launch a U.S. tour Feb. 22 in Salt Lake City. The bill also includes Beartooth and President.

