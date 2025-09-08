Duff McKagan to release live album and concert film, 'Lighthouse: Live From London'

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan is giving fans at home a taste of his live show. The rocker is set to drop Lighthouse: Live From London, a new live album and concert film highlighting a show from his Lighthouse Tour '24, on Oct. 31.

The concert is a recording of McKagan's Oct. 25, 2024, concert at London's Islington Assembly Hall and features performances of songs from his third solo album, 2023's Lighthouse, including the track "Longfeather," which is out now.

The album also features other songs from McKagan's career, a performance of the Guns track “You’re So Crazy" and several covers. There's also an appearance by Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones on covers of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and Johnny Thunder’s “Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory."

Lighthouse: Live From London will be released digitally, and on CD and as a CD+Blu-ray set that includes the complete Live From London concert film. It will also be released as a two-LP black vinyl set that comes with a replica concert ticket signed by McKagan.

Lighthouse: Live From London is available for preorder now.

McKagan and his Guns N’ Roses bandmates are getting ready to hit the road again. They kick off a fall Latin American tour on Oct. 1 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.