Duff McKagan announces stream of 'Lighthouse: Live from London' ﻿concert film

'Lighthouse: Live From London' album artwork. (Luke Shadrick/earMUSIC)
By Josh Johnson

Along with decking the halls, you can also Duff the halls this Christmas Eve.

Duff McKagan has announced a stream of his Lighthouse: Live from London concert film, premiering on his YouTube channel at noon ET on Dec. 24.

Lighthouse: Live from London captures the Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bassist's 2024 show in the English capital while touring behind his 2023 solo album, Lighthouse. It was released as a live album in October.

McKagan will be back rocking with GN'R on their upcoming world tour, which launches in the U.S. in May. The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers also just put out a pair of new songs, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," earlier in December, marking their first fresh material in two years.

