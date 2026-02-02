Drummer Atom Willard exits Alkaline Trio: 'Very thankful for the experience'

Atom Willard of Alkaline Trio performs during the 2023 Ohio Is For Lovers Festival at Riverbend Music Center on September 09, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

Alkaline Trio drummer Atom Willard is no longer in the band.

"I have parted ways with Alkaline Trio," Willard writes Monday in an Instagram post. "Thanks to everyone who made my time there so awesome, very thankful for the experience."

He adds, "I am currently considering all studio, collaboration, and touring opportunities."

Willard, who's previously played in Against Me! and Angels & Airwaves, joined Alkaline Trio in 2023 following the departure of longtime drummer Derek Grant. The band released their first single featuring Willard, "Oblivion," in July, which was one of three tracks they recorded with blink-182's Travis Barker producing.

Alkaline Trio has yet to name a new drummer.

