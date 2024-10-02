Drowning Pool premieres video for "Revolution (The Final Amen)" single

Drowning Pool has premiered the video for their latest single, "Revolution (The Final Amen)."

The clip, which premiered via Revolver, finds the "Bodies" outfit performing in El Paso, Texas, while surrounded by headbanging and moshing fans.

"There's a shortlist of places Drowning Pool considers home away from home when we're on the road," drummer Mike Luce tells Revolver. "[The venue] Speaking Rock in El Paso, Texas, is certainly one of the elite on that list. It's like a family reunion from the moment we get there."

The song "Revolution (The Final Amen)" dropped in September. It's the first new Drowning Pool song to follow their 2022 album, Strike a Nerve, and their first since former vocalist Ryan McCombs rejoined the band in 2023.

Drowning Pool is currently on a U.S. tour.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

