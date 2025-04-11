Drowning Pool embraces 'Madness' on new single

SBG Records
By Josh Johnson

Drowning Pool has shared a new single called "Madness."

The track, which is out now, marks the "Bodies" outfit's second release with returning singer Ryan McCombs, following 2024's "Revolution (The Final Amen)."

McCombs rejoined Drowning Pool in 2023 after previously fronting the band from 2005 to 2011. He replaces longtime vocalist Jasen Moreno, who sang on Drowning Pool's most recent album, 2022's Strike a Nerve.

Drowning Pool is currently on a European tour with Godsmack.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

