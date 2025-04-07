Drowning Pool teases new single, 'Madness'

Rock On The Range Day 1 Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Drowning Pool has announced a new single called "Madness."

The track is set to premiere Friday and is available now to presave.

"Madness" follows Drowning Pool's 2024 single, "Revolution (The Final Amen)." The band's most recent album is 2022's Strike a Nerve.

"Revolution" marked the first Drowning Pool song released since former vocalist Ryan McCombs rejoined the band in 2023. McCombs had previously fronted the band between 2005 and 2011.

Drowning Pool is currently on a European tour with Godsmack.

