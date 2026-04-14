Drowning Pool announces 25th anniversary '﻿Sinner'﻿ reissue

Drowning Pool has announced a reissue of the band's 2001 debut album, Sinner, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The package will arrive on vinyl June 5. An expanded digital version, featuring a bonus mix of "Bodies," a demo called "Break You" and the Rob Zombie collaboration "The Man Without Fear," will also be released that day.

"We appreciate all of our amazing fans that have stuck with us over the past 25 years!" Drowning Pool says in a statement. "We will be playing the Sinner record in its entirety and other fan-favorite songs as well. Looking forward to seeing everyone and performing all these songs live again! Come celebrate Sinner with us. See you at the shows!"

Sinner spawned the signature Drowning Pool song, "Bodies," and marked the band's only album with original frontman Dave Williams, who died in 2002 of a heart condition.

Drowning Pool's upcoming tour plans include sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Aftershock festivals.

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