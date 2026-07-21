Dropout Kings premiere 'Brace Yourself' video in tribute to late Adam Ramey

Dropout Kings have premiered the video for "Brace Yourself" in tribute to the band's late vocalist, Adam Ramey, who died in May 2025 at age 32.

The track is included on the 2025 Dropout Kings album, Yokai, which featured Ramey's final recordings. Its video, which you can watch now on YouTube, features throwback footage of Ramey performing with the band.

"Music. Friendship. Purpose," Dropout Kings say in a statement. "For these reasons and many more, we come together as people. We find time to create, not just for ourselves, but in hopes it brings joy and inspiration to others. We struggle to express what we feel as we struggle in feeling it, pushing towards a light we aren't always sure is even there."

"Yet, the art has a way of compelling us to heal through the process of both sharing and listening," the band continues. "A way of making family out of strangers and dreams from suffering. New people we meet turn into old stories we tell as we grow closer together, becoming the best reminders of both where we came from and where we want to go."

The statement concludes, "It's in this spirit that we ask you to look back with us at and share what made us who we are and our beloved King who started it all. Our brother, Adam Ramey."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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