Dropout Kings honor late vocalist Adam Ramey with new album, '﻿Yokai'

Dropout Kings have announced a new album dedicated to the rap metal outfit's late vocalist, Adam Ramey.

The record, titled Yokai, is due out Aug. 8 and was finished shortly before Ramey passed away in May at age 32.

"So much more than just new music, this album is our greatest dedication to the late legend, new father and cherished brother, Adam Ramey," Dropout Kings say in a statement. "Not just entertainment, but a testimony to the ambition, struggle, pain and indomitable will that has made the Dropout Kings who they are."

The group adds, "We ask that you to listen, enjoy and join us in the mission of not just uplifting and remembering the spirit of one of the best men we'll ever know, but in creating a better world so that those like you, him and us can LIVE better and with brighter futures ahead."

Here is the Yokai track list:

"Black Sheep"

"Brace Yourself"

"Baka"

"F.T.W."

"Devil Fruit"

"First Day Out"

"Guillotine"

"Fake It"

"Yokai"

"Eye Bleach"

"Deadname"

